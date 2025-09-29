A New mRNA Vaccine Has the Potential to Cure Seasonal and Food Allergies
September 29, 2025
(Discover) – The vaccine is a modified version of the COVID-19 mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccines. To create the allergy vaccine, researchers adjusted the mRNA message: instead of producing spike proteins like in the COVID-19 vaccine, the allergy vaccine instructs cells to produce proteins resembling allergens. When this occurs, the body trains the immune system to respond more effectively to these allergens on natural exposure. (Read More)