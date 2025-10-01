AI is reshaping childhood in China

(Rest of World) – Government support and tech companies’ drive for profit fuel a rush to integrate AI tools, from robot tutors to chatbots, in education and caretaking.

From robot toys to homework-grading systems, AI tools are flooding classrooms and households alike. They not only provide learning material but also companionship and emotional support, taking on an increasingly bigger role in the lives of children in China. In an August directive, the government ordered that the technology be integrated throughout children’s education to enable personalized teaching, raise learning quality, and narrow inequalities. (Read More)