ChatGPT Is Blowing Up Marriages as Spouses Use AI to Attack Their Partners

(Futurism) – As AI bots like ChatGPT become inextricably tangled with people’s private and public lives, it’s causing unpredictable new crises.

One of these collision points is in romantic relationships, where an uncanny dynamic is unfolding across the world: one person in a couple becomes fixated on ChatGPT or another bot — for some combination of therapy, relationship advice, or spiritual wisdom — and ends up tearing the partnership down as the AI makes more and more radical interpersonal suggestions.

To learn what these AI breakups and divorces look like, we talked to more than a dozen people who say that AI chatbots played a key role in the dissolution of their long-term relationships and marriages. (Read More)