(New York Times) – Sam Terblanche was just 20 years old. Can a busy E.R. handle the hardest cases?

Breen conceded that Sam’s death was an emergency provider’s “worst nightmare” and would likely prompt staff to “wonder and feel, like ‘Did I get it wrong?’” At the same time, she informed Terblanche that the details of the review were off limits to him — “confidential and internal.”

Terblanche has been a lawyer his whole professional life, and he sees that meeting as a turning point. How can an executive acknowledge that the best doctors sometimes err while also insisting, without providing evidence, that the hospital was blameless? From that moment, he realized that if he wanted answers, he would have to fight. In August 2024, he sued Mount Sinai Morningside and five doctors who work there for medical malpractice and wrongful death. In a statement, Mount Sinai expressed sympathy for the Terblanche family but declined to comment on Sam’s case. (Read More)