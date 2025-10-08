Exclusive: Organ transplant network oversight stalled due to shutdown
October 8, 2025
(Axios) – The Health and Human Services Department last week ordered the federal organ procurement and transplant network to halt many operations until the government shutdown is over, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Patients will still be able to receive and donate organs, but many compliance and policy development activities will stop for the remainder of the shutdown, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. (Read More)