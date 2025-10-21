Grail says new data on multi-cancer screening test show improved performance

(STAT News) – Findings strengthen biotech’s push for FDA approval of Galleri blood test

As part of its bid to transform the future of cancer screening and seize control of a potentially vast and increasingly competitive market, Grail announced fresh data on Friday from a large U.S. study of its flagship blood-based test for detecting dozens of tumor types. The results reinforce some of the company’s arguments for a new approach to screening; experts said the firm seems to have improved the test’s accuracy but noted that major questions about the real-world impacts of such tests remain. (Read More)