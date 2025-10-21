Reversing peanut advice prevented tens of thousands of allergy cases, researchers say

(NPR) – For years, parents were told not to expose their babies to peanuts, to prevent a potentially dangerous allergy. But 10 years ago, a landmark study found the opposite to be true, stating that if babies consume peanut products at an early age, they were far less likely to become allergic to them.

Health experts quickly took notice — and the resulting reversal in pediatric guidance has helped to push peanuts out of the No. 1 spot as the cause of food allergy for children under 3 in the U.S., according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Pediatrics.