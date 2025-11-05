(Undark) – Some experts believe CKD is the first chronic illness directly linked to climate change. Prevention may be possible.

Ignacio, who is undocumented and asked that his last name not be used, was diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease and now undergoes dialysis three times a week, for four hours at a time.

An underappreciated threat — heat — may be at the root of Ignacio’s condition. Indeed, some researchers have called chronic kidney disease the first chronic illness directly linked to climate change. While no clinical test exists to determine the precise cause of the ailment known as CKD, a growing body of evidence shows that working in hot weather slowly damages the kidneys. Ignacio has worked in construction in Texas, one of the hottest states, for more than 10 years. (Read More)