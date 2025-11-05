LLMs show a “highly unreliable” capacity to describe their own internal processes

(Ars Technica) – If you ask an LLM to explain its own reasoning process, it may well simply confabulate a plausible-sounding explanation for its actions based on text found in its training data. To get around this problem, Anthropic is expanding on its previous research into AI interpretability with a new study that aims to measure LLMs’ actual so-called “introspective awareness” of their own inference processes. (Read More)