An Abortionist Changes Her Mind

(Plough) – It’s easy to see why Rizana’s situation was formative in my support for abortion and my decision to work professionally for abortion access. But after graduating from New York University and landing a job at an abortion clinic – once I witnessed the mechanics of an abortion – I began to consider its morality more carefully. What I found was that frequently, arguments for abortion already accepted that it was just and then worked backward to arrive at a justification. That is, it seemed to me that most people making such arguments began with what I myself had: a profound moral intuition that abortion access was necessary for women to experience justice in their own lives. I began to think, uneasily, that there might be other moral intuitions that spoke just as loudly, and that reasoning about these questions was not as straightforward a process as I had assumed. (Read More)