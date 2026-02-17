(NPR) – Dr. Mehmet Oz is pitching a controversial fix for America’s rural health care crisis: artificial intelligence.

“There’s no question about it — whether you want it or not — the best way to help some of these communities is gonna be AI-based avatars,” Oz, the head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said recently at an event focused on addiction and mental health hosted by Action for Progress, a coalition aimed at improving behavioral health care. He said AI could multiply the reach of doctors fivefold — or more — without burning them out. (Read More)