Surrogacy shock: Las Vegas couple fights international surrogacy nightmare after DNA revelation

(ABC13) – Aymeric and Naiah Monello-Fuentes contracted with Miracle Surrogacy only to discover the baby they’re raising isn’t who they expected.

Aymeric and Naiah Monello-Fuentes spent just under $81,000 with Miracle Surrogacy, a Florida-based agency operating in Mexico, to have a child using Aymeric’s sperm and a donor egg. But after baby Emma was born in January 2025, two separate DNA tests showed Aymeric is not the biological father, and one test suggests the surrogate may be Emma’s biological mother. (Read More)