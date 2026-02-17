(MIT Technology Review) – Patrick Darling used a music tool from ElevenLabs to perform a song with his former bandmates.

Darling’s last stage performance was over two years ago. By that point, he had already lost the ability to stand and play his instruments and was struggling to sing or speak. But recently, he was able to re-create his lost voice using an AI tool trained on snippets of old audio recordings. Another AI tool has enabled him to use this “voice clone” to compose new songs. Darling is able to make music again. (Read More)