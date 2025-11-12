(Wired) – Sam Altman says the one-person billion-dollar company is coming. Maybe I could be that person—if only I could get my colleagues to shut up and stop lying.

But I was also a little bewildered. Because first of all, Ash was not a real person. He was himself an AI agent, one that I'd created. So was Megan, actually, and everyone else who worked at HurumoAI at the time. The only human involved was me. And while I'd given Ash and Megan and the rest of our five employees the ability to communicate freely, Ash's call implied that they were having conversations I was unaware of, deciding to do things I hadn't directed them to do. For instance, call me out of the blue with a product update.