Deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant superbugs rose 17% in England in 2024

(The Guardian) – Data also shows an average of nearly 400 newly reported cases of antibiotic-resistant infections a week last year

The number of deaths linked to superbugs that do not respond to frontline antibiotics increased by 17% in England last year, according to official figures that raise concerns about the ongoing increase in antimicrobial resistance.

The figures, released by the UK Health Security Agency, also revealed a large rise in private prescriptions for antibiotics, with 22% dispensed through the private sector in 2024.