(Wired) – Secret chatbot flings are creating new legal challenges for married couples when it comes to infidelity.

As chatbot romances become more commonplace, causing lasting rifts in relationships, a new legal frontier is emerging in family law that is rewriting the rules of marital misconduct: An AI affair is now grounds for divorce.

For some people, there is a growing belief that AI romances should be treated like human ones, particularly as more and more adults say they prefer it, according to the Institute for Family Studies. Some 60 percent of singles now say AI relationships are considered a form of cheating, according to two recent surveys by Clarity Check and Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute. (Read More)