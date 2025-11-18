(WSJ) – Many doctors listed in insurer networks treat few or no Medicaid recipients, leaving patients with long waits; ‘Don’t get sick.’

Private Medicaid insurers dominate the government healthcare program that covers more than 70 million low-income and disabled Americans. But when Medicaid-plan enrollees need care, they often can’t get appointments with the doctors listed in those insurers’ networks.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of state and federal data showed that the networks of doctors that insurers listed for their Medicaid members are less robust than they appear. Some doctors are erroneously shown in states or cities where they don't actually work. Others won't book appointments for Medicaid patients, who typically are far less lucrative than those with employer coverage. Some medical practices limit slots allotted for Medicaid visits, or simply won't take new Medicaid patients.