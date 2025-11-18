The Most Joyless Tech Revolution Ever: AI Is Making Us Rich and Unhappy

(WSJ) – Discomfort around artificial intelligence helps explain the disconnect between a solid economy and an anxious public

Artificial intelligence might be the most transformative technology in generations. It is also the most joyless.

While Wall Street greets AI with open arms, ordinary Americans respond with ambivalence, anxiety, even dread.

This isn’t like the dot-com era. A survey in 1995 found 72% of respondents comfortable with new technology such as computers and the internet. Just 24% were not.

Fast forward to AI now, and those proportions have flipped: just 31% are comfortable with AI while 68% are uncomfortable, a summer survey for CNBC found.

Why the difference? The dot-com bubble, like the AI boom, had its excesses and absurdity. But it also shimmered with optimism and adventure.