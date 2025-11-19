Doctor, doctor, give me the shmooze

(Bloomberg) – Your next doctor’s visit may include a prescription to join a book club or go to a party.

Doctors have for years dolled out healthy lifestyle orders: exercise regularly and keep a nutritious diet. They might ask basic questions about depression, anxiety, and loneliness, but have had few resources to fix the latter. There’s often little follow up or assistance to help people access social activities or exercise — both of which can boost their moods and benefit health.

But through a growing movement called "social prescribing," more physicians are making these types of recommendations. In social prescribing, doctors and other healthcare professionals give their patients specific referrals to a community service or person that prescribes the patient to partake in an activity that best suits their needs.