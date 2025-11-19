The Complicated Reality of 3D Printed Prosthetic

(IEEE Spectrum) – The tech is proving its worth, but lower costs are elusive

When I asked Jeff Erenstone, a prosthetist for over two decades and founder of prosthetic limb non-profit Operation Namaste, why 3D printed designs hadn’t lowered costs, he said Quorum is “able to make a socket that was not possible before 3D printing—very next level socket and sophistication. What they are making isn’t lowering costs any more than Ferrari is lowering costs. They are making the Ferrari of sockets.”

But Erenstone says the technology is finally getting closer to achieving some of the things everyone imagined was possible ten years ago. Namely, the ability to share designs around the world and increase communication between practitioners has been life-changing.