A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available
December 12, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 2, no. 12, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “AI Scribes Are Not Productivity Tools (Yet)” by E. Kim, V.X. Liu and K. Singh
- “Accelerating Science with Human+AI Review” by A.K. Manrai, et al.
- “Evaluating Translational AI: A Two-Way Moving Target Problem” by R.K. Leuchter, W.B. Turner and D. Ouyang
- “Mitigating Limited Data Challenges to Improve Artificial Intelligence Integration in Rare Disease Drug Development” by A. Poddar, et al.
- “The Unseen Revolution: How Artificial Intelligence Is Redefining Cancer Care” by D. Flora and R. Maniago