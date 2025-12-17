Who Decides on Emergency Abortions After Roe?

(The New Atlantis) – Hospitals have to interpret new laws. Some are refusing to.

Who is right?

The conflict might reside not in the law itself, but just outside it. At least some doctors are willing to say that what is tying their hands is not the law but hospitals, where legal committees are prioritizing conservative risk management over the needs of women, babies, and even their own physicians.

The clearest evidence that this is happening comes from a report assembled by U.S. Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon. Released in December 2024, it has received little public attention. Look inside this report and you will find a rare example of something that pro-lifers and pro-choicers should be able to agree on: hospitals are shirking their responsibility and need to change how they are responding to the legal landscape after Roe v. Wade. (Read More)