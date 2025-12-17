New York is set to legalize medically assisted suicide with ‘guardrails,’ governor says
December 17, 2025
(AP via MSN) – New York is set to become the latest state to legalize medically assisted suicide for the terminally ill under a deal reached between the governor and state legislative leaders announced Wednesday.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to sign the proposal next year after pushing to add a series of “guardrails” in the bill, she announced in an op-ed in the Albany Times Union. (Read More)