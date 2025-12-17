When Life Begins with Death

(Plough) – In Vienna, a hospital offers palliative care to babies with debilitating diagnoses.

Through a “life protection agency,” as pro-life associations are commonly known in Austria, the young couple learned of a possible alternative. Since 2020, Vienna’s St. Josef Hospital has been offering perinatal palliative care. Here, couples like them who wish to welcome a child with debilitating or life-threatening diagnoses are supported in realizing their dreams.

With almost four thousand births a year, St. Josef is one of the largest maternity clinics in Austria, and daily life is characterized by happy new beginnings. In the midst of it, though, is a safe space for those whose path is different. Here, a different sort of care and healing takes place, with quiet acceptance and holistic care.