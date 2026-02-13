WHO slams US-funded newborn vaccine trial as “unethical”

(Ars Technica) – The World Health Organization on Friday released a formal statement blasting a US-funded vaccine trial as “unethical,” because it would withhold an established, safe, and potentially lifesaving vaccine against hepatitis B from some newborns in Guinea-Bissau, Africa.

“In its current form, and based on publicly available information, the trial is inconsistent with established ethical and scientific principles,” the WHO concluded, after providing a bullet-point list of reasons the trial was harmful and low quality. (Read More)