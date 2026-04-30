New data center will be partially powered by human brain cells for the first time

(Live Science) – A startup is experimenting with data centers powered by lab-grown human neurons, testing whether living cells can offer a more efficient alternative to traditional computing.

An Australian startup is building what could become one of the world’s first “biological data centers” — augmenting silicon computing chips with those seeded with living human neurons.

Cortical Labs, the company behind the effort, has opened its first facility in Melbourne, Australia, and is planning a larger site in Singapore. Instead of racks filled entirely with traditional servers, these sites will house the company’s CL1 systems, which combine lab-grown neurons with standard electronic components. (Read More)