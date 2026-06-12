AI development is driving economic inequality, says tech critic Karen Hao

(NPR) – Pope Leo XIV’s recent warning that artificial intelligence risks becoming a new form of colonialism reflects a critique long raised by technology writers and journalists, including Karen Hao, author of Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman’s OpenAI.

In her book, Hao writes that some tech researchers describe their work in religious terms.

Colonialism brings to mind empires of centuries past that took land and resources. In relation to comments made by the pope and analysis in Hao’s book, the term colonialism refers to companies exploiting people’s data and other resources. (Read More)