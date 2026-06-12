World’s first wind-powered underwater datacentre starts operating in China

June 12, 2026

Data center

(The Guardian) – Datacentre off Shanghai coast uses less power and water than land-based equivalent

The world’s first wind-powered underwater datacentre has started operations off the coast of Shanghai, as China presses forwards with solutions for energy challenges created by the country’s artificial intelligence boom.

The Shanghai Lingang undersea datacentre demonstration project, which launched in May, has a capacity of 24 megawatts. (Read More)

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