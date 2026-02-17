Anthropic’s Chief on A.I.: ‘We Don’t Know if the Models Are Conscious’

February 17, 2026

(New York Times) – Dario Amodei shares his utopian — and dystopian — predictions in the near term for artificial intelligence.

Are the lords of artificial intelligence on the side of the human race? That’s the core question I had for this week’s guest. Dario Amodei is the chief executive of Anthropic, one of the fastest growing AI companies. He’s something of a utopian when it comes to the potential benefits of the technology that he’s unleashing on the world. But he also sees grave dangers ahead and inevitable disruption. (Read More)

