A New Concern About Weight Loss Drugs: What if They Work Too Well?

(New York Times) – Some patients in a clinical trial of one new drug lost so much weight that they became concerned and dropped out.

Recent top-line results from a recent trial on retatrutide, a compound that Eli Lilly is developing, found that people with obesity and knee osteoarthritis lost an average of 28.7 percent of their body weight after 68 weeks on the highest dose. Currently available weight-loss drugs have helped people lose around 20 percent of their body weight over the same time period.

Between 12 and 18 percent of participants dropped out of the trial because of side effects, a higher percentage than is typical in trials of existing weight loss drugs. (Read More)