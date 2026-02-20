Family deepfakes help people celebrate and grieve in India

(Rest of World) – There is growing demand for recreating dead and absent family members for events using AI.

Sharma is among a growing number of Indians discovering the power of AI deepfakes to resurrect dead family members, create voice clones of the departed, and add absent guests to family celebrations. AI tools such as OpenAI’s Sora, Google’s Nano Banana, and Midjourney have made it easier to create images and videos that can fool even experts. Cashing in are entrepreneurs in small towns and cities, who have learned how to use these tools from YouTube tutorials and online forums. (Read More)