Scrappy San Diego startup goes toe-to-toe with gene-sequencing giant Illumina

Element Biosciences is going toe-to-toe with gene-sequencing giant Illumina, unveiling a device that can read DNA for half the price of the industry leader’s technology.

On Thursday, Element Biosciences announced that its high-throughput benchtop sequencing device called VITARI can deliver a whole genome for $100.

A few years ago, Illumina came out with the NovaSeq, which turned heads for its $200 high-throughput whole genome sequencer. (Read More)