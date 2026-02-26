(Washington Post) – AI didn’t replace me as a doctor. It made me better.

The public is rightly wary about this new technology in health care. Its misuse can have serious consequences for patients, for example, by inappropriately denying care, hallucinating incorrect information or overlooking pertinent patient information. Clear guardrails and direct patient contact with medical professionals is crucial.

Still, for time-pressed doctors, a tool that both confirms judgments and broadens diagnostic thinking can be invaluable. When used properly, it can help combat the tunnel vision that often takes hold in busy clinics and hospitals. (Read More)