Inside the unlikely Vatican-Anthropic relationship that’s reshaping the AI ethics debate

June 5, 2026

Church with a cross

(RNS) – “It’s a little surprising, but I don’t think it’s unexpected,” he told Religion News Service this week. “The Vatican has been cultivating relationships with the tech community for about 10 years.”

Green would know. As a leading tech ethics expert operating at a Catholic university in Silicon Valley, he has spent years urging tech companies to embrace more ethical processes and standards. And recently, that has included Anthropic: Green is one of several religious leaders, theologians and ethicists who have participated in a series of sometimes dayslong conversations with the company since January, including sessions with the programmers crafting the AI models themselves. (Read More)

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