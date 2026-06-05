China Aims A.I. at Predicting Who Could Pose a Political Risk

June 5, 2026

The PRC flag flying in the foreground and a city in the background

(NYT) – A Chinese company has been trying to develop artificial intelligence-powered technology that would enable authoritarian governments to not just monitor dissidents but also potentially predict who could become one in the future.

The work, which appears to be in the research stage, is ripped out of dystopian science fiction, offering a glimpse of a world in which an authoritarian state is able to move against its citizens before they begin any public dissent. (Read More)

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