The Mystery of Losing Your Taste From Long COVID May Finally Have an Answer

Now, researchers from Sweden and the U.S. have uncovered molecular and structural changes in some taste buds of patients with taste abnormalities after a COVID-19 infection, offering the first plausible explanation for why a small group of people lost their taste for an unusually long time.

The study, published in Chemical Senses, is a crucial step toward understanding the molecular causes behind COVID-19-related taste dysfunction, paving the way for developing treatments to mitigate patients' taste loss.