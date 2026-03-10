FDA’s top vaccine regulator to leave in April
March 10, 2026
(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration’s top vaccine regulator will leave the agency at the end of April, a Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: Vinay Prasad, director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has presided over controversial decisions including declining to review Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine approval application — a decision that was later reversed. (Read More)