We visited “ground zero” for hospice fraud: Los Angeles, California

(CBS News) – A CBS News analysis of records for every hospice operating in Los Angeles County finds indications of fraud are growing.

The state says it proceeded to investigate and revoke the licenses of 280 hospices.

But since then, the problem has continued to fester. CBS News examined the business and financial records of every hospice currently operating in LA County, applying the same indicators identified by the state. Indications of fraud have not stopped. In fact, they’ve grown.

The CBS News analysis reveals that over 700 of the roughly 1,800 hospices in LA County, trigger multiple red flags for fraud as defined by the state. (Read More)