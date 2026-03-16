Sam Altman Says Intelligence Will Be a Utility, and He’s Just the Man to Collect the Bills

(Gizmodo) – While speaking with Adebayo Ogunlesi (who happens to be a member of OpenAI’s board of directors), Altman said, “We see a future where intelligence is a utility, like electricity or water, and people buy it from us on a meter,” which conjures up the nightmarish image of someone being unable to pay their intelligence bill. Altman expanded on this idea, stating that his company has a “fundamental belief in abundance of intelligence” and arguing, “One of the most important things in the future is that we make intelligence, to borrow an old phrase from the energy industry that didn’t quite work: ‘Too cheap to meter.’” (Read More)