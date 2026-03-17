The Peptide Boom Is Getting Out of Hand

(The Atlantic) – Welcome to the golden age of gray-market drugs.

Vyleesi has never been approved for men. Some clinics advertise that they’ll prescribe the drug to men off-label, but even that is often not necessary for men to get ahold of it. Vyleesi is now readily available without a prescription. Many online retailers sell vials of the drug under the guise that they are for “research use only” and not for human consumption—a disclaimer that technically makes the drugs legal.

Americans are relying on this technicality to get hold of all kinds of drugs—some that, like Vyleesi, are supposed to require a prescription and others that aren’t even approved in the United States at all. (Read More)