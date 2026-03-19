IVF mix-up discovered 30 years after twins were born to wrong mother

(Australia News) – Sasha and her sister were born in 1995 following their mother Penelope’s last round of IVF at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney.

It has now emerged that the wrong embryo was implanted inside of her – and that they should have been born to another couple.

That couple went on to have another daughter, who is Sasha and her twin’s biological sister.

They were also undergoing IVF treatment at the same hospital at the same time but remarkably also lived in Coffs Harbour – just 15 minutes away. (Read More)