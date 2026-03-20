(Compact Magazine) – When people see a wheelchair user like me, they evidently assume my disability must be so hard to survive, so painful, and so isolating that even just venturing beyond my front door is an achievement worthy of recognition.

No wonder they think it is compassionate to give us the option to end our lives. Surely, they would like to have this option too in the nightmarish event they ever become disabled. But what is really worth recognizing is that able-bodied fears, rather than disabled realities, are distorting public thinking about “assisted dying.” (Read More)