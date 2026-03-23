Mind-altering substances are (still) falling short in clinical trials

(MIT Technology Review) – Placebo and “knowcebo” effects are a problem. But they can also help people feel better.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen scientific interest in these drugs explode. But most clinical trials of psychedelics have been small and plagued by challenges. And a lot of the trial results have been underwhelming or inconclusive.

Two studies out earlier this week demonstrate just how difficult it is to study these drugs. And to my mind, they also show just how overhyped these substances have become.

To some in the field, the hype is not necessarily a bad thing. Let me explain. (Read More)