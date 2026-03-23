How these secretive traditional circumcision rites are responsible for dozens of deaths
March 23, 2026
(AP) – Because of participants’ silence around the ritual, families and authorities have struggled to understand and police a deeply traditional but often abused practice. At least a half-dozen former initiates would not speak to The Associated Press. Meanwhile, hundreds of illegal initiation schools attract people who can’t afford registered ones.
Police and government officials usually announce deaths only when a significant number occur. There are few court cases or autopsies. (Read More)