Your Body Is Betraying Your Right to Privacy

(Wired) – Attachment to smart devices and biometric surveillance leaves Americans more vulnerable to police searches than ever. Left unchecked it will only get worse.

The desire for self-awareness is not new, but these data offer a dif­ferent twist on enlightenment. Millions of Americans live with a smartwatch that reminds them to stand, breathe, and take a few more steps to meet their daily exercise goals. This helpful (and healthful) algorithmic prompt only works, of course, because your smart device is tracking your bodily activity. It literally knows you are breathing, which can be helpful to police if for some reason you stop. The data we produce—from our step count to our DNA—is increasingly coming under surveillance. (Read More)