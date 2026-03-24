The impossible task of caring for ageing parents who did not care for you: ‘There’s a lot of reliving old triggers’

March 24, 2026

A black and white photo of one person holding another's hand

(The Guardian) – Caring for ageing parents is difficult in the best circumstances – when relationships are loving and siblings are collaborative. But for those who have had complicated relationships with their parents, especially those characterised by abuse, trauma or periods of estrangement – or simply a feeling that you weren’t very well cared for yourself – it can be far more complex. (Read More)

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Posted in Geriatric & Aging, Mental Health, News, Nursing

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