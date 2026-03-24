The impossible task of caring for ageing parents who did not care for you: ‘There’s a lot of reliving old triggers’
March 24, 2026
(The Guardian) – Caring for ageing parents is difficult in the best circumstances – when relationships are loving and siblings are collaborative. But for those who have had complicated relationships with their parents, especially those characterised by abuse, trauma or periods of estrangement – or simply a feeling that you weren’t very well cared for yourself – it can be far more complex. (Read More)