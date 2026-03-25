The hardest question to answer about AI-fueled delusions

(MIT Technology Review) – New research can’t yet say whether AI causes delusions or amplifies them, a distinction that will shape everything from high-profile court cases to safety rules for chatbots.

A group at Stanford that focuses on the psychological impact of AI analyzed transcripts from people who reported entering delusional spirals while interacting with chatbots. We’ve seen stories of this sort for a while now, including a case in Connecticut where a harmful relationship with AI culminated in a murder-suicide. Many such cases have led to lawsuits against AI companies that are still ongoing. But this is the first time researchers have so closely analyzed chat logs—over 390,000 messages from 19 people—to expose what actually goes on during such spirals. (Read More)