‘No Guardrails’ for Some Christian Wellness Influencers

(CT) – Supplements and other wellness products do big business on social media, and even Scripture can be turned into marketing language.

Energy drinks are an $80 billion dollar business. Praise Energy is an example of the “wellness washing” of energy drinks. It’s also an example of the newest Christian diet-and-health wave and the ways the “Christian” label is being used to sell supplements, skin care, and other wellness-adjacent products, largely through influencers online. Faith washing has become its own form of wellness marketing, and savvy influencers and supplement companies are finding that it’s an effective way to reach Christian consumers. (Read More)