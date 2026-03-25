Two States Sue Cord Blood Bank Over False Advertisements

(NYT) – The attorneys general of Texas and Arizona contend that Cord Blood Registry, which stores umbilical cord cells, profited from misleading new parents.

The company, Cord Blood Registry, houses more than a million samples of umbilical cords in Tucson, Ariz., charging families thousands of dollars in fees. CBR claims on its website that keeping those cells on ice is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” because they have the “potential to treat 80+ conditions.”

That claim and others are false, according to a lawsuit filed by the attorney general of Texas last month and a similar one out of Arizona last year. Modern medicine has little use for privately banked cord blood, the lawsuits noted, citing a New York Times investigation into the industry’s deceptive marketing. (Read More)