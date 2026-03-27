“It feels like Squid Game”: China’s workers scramble to keep up in the AI race

(Rest of World) – Employees are rushing to learn new tools as layoffs and automation fuel widespread AI anxiety.

The growth of AI has triggered global anxiety about job loss — and it is most palpable in China, where the government is pouring enormous resources into artificial intelligence, and betting on it to drive the country’s future economic growth. China has one of the world’s largest AI user bases. The massive push has caused a constant fear of redundancy among workers, coupled with the social stigma of job loss. Experts believe this could have larger economic and social implications for the country. (Read More)